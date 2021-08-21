Cancel
Agriculture

Nitrate toxicity can be deadly to livestock

By Alicia Boor
Great Bend Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrought-stressed crops such as corn and sorghum tend to accumulate high levels of nitrate in the lower leaves and stalk of the plant. The accumulation is because the plant assimilation of these nitrates into amino acids is slowed because of the lack of water, a crucial component to numerous plant processes. Nitrate toxicity in livestock is because of its absorption into the bloodstream and binding to hemoglobin, rendering it unable to carry oxygen throughout the body. The result is eventual asphyxiation and death.

