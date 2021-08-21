Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks optimistic that familiarity, chemistry will lead to improved season

By Nick Walters
fox16.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With two weeks ahead of college football kickoff, Arkansas is confident the team enters in better shape than it did last season. In their second year under head coach Sam Pittman and staff, players believe the game has “slowed down” as concepts have become second-nature. With many standout Hogs returning to the mix, connections have gelled as quarterback KJ Jefferson adjusts to being the starter.

