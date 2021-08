From a very young age, Kelsey Schuenemann knew she wanted to work with children and adolescents who were struggling. And after earning her bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2008 from the University of Houston-Victoria, she spent the next five years pursuing job opportunities across the juvenile mental health field at Gulf Bend Center, juvenile probation services, Child Protective Services, and Mid-Coast Family Services. She held titles that included case manager, family services worker and youth prevention specialist, but none seemed quite right.