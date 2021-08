Despite another year of rebuilding, there are plenty of reasons for Anaheim Ducks fans to be excited about next season. Probably the most exciting part about next season will be watching Trevor Zegras grow into his role as an NHL center. Ducks fans aren’t the only ones that should be excited either, as fans league-wide should be excited about the emergence of another young, electric forward. He is an early favorite for the Calder Trophy for good reason, and I wanted to look at what the expectations should be on this superstar in the making.