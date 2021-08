Megan McKern, with her oil painting on canvas, and David Tomko, both of Ledyard, to help her, arrive early Saturday morning, Aug. 21, 2021, to wait in line to hang her piece in the Hygienic Art Galleries for opening night of the Summer Salon Des Independants show. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Artists arrived early on Saturday to install their pieces in the Hygienic Art Galleries for opening night of its Summer Salon Des Independants show.

The "no judge, no jury, no censorship" exhibition at 79 Bank St., open to any willing artist though for one piece each, kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday and runs through Sept. 10.