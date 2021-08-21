Loyola’s Sister Jean Turns 102! School Plans Celebration As Students Return to Campus

CHICAGO (CBS) — A very special “happy birthday” goes out to Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt!

You may recognize her from the sidelines of many Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball games.

The longtime chaplain of the team turns 102 Saturday!

As students return to Loyola’s campus this fall, a birthday celebration and cake cutting for Sister Jean is planned for next Sunday.

It follow The Mass of the Holy Spirit as part of Loyola’s Welcome Week.

Happy birthday, Sister Jean!