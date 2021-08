For its first few years, Andy Ruben's company was called Yerdle, and it was an online swap meet. It did fine--not great, but fine. Ruben had a gut feeling it could be better, but the rest of the company didn't agree. Dozens of employees left, and Ruben considered stepping down as CEO. Left with a skeleton team, he pivoted the Brisbane, California, company--now called Trove--to become a platform that allows top brands to resell returned products. The move paid off, and revenue took off. The real test of a fast-growth entrepreneur, Ruben realized, is recognizing when your company is stuck in that space between success and failure--and doing something about it. --As told to Cameron Albert-Deitch.