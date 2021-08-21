Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 finale promo: The witch war

Lucasfilm and Disney often attempt to keep all corners of the Star Wars galaxy a secret from fans as to not spoil any major reveals for them ahead of time, with the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian bringing one of the biggest surprises in all of pop culture last year when Mark Hamill reprised his role of Luke Skywalker for the TV series. Even in the wake of the appearance, Lucasfilm, the cast, and crew of The Mandalorian kept coy about how such a scene was pulled off, but now that we're eight months out from the appearance, fans are getting an inside look at how the episode came to life, with Disney releasing the above clip from a special episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which breaks down how the return came together. Check out the clip above and watch the special when it debuts on Disney+ on August 25th.