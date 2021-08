COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 12-year-old Cortez Richardson was laid to rest on Aug. 21, 2021 after he was shot to death on Aug. 13, 2021. Richardson was shot on Luna Drive and Armenda Drive and was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The funeral was held at Hill-Watson-People’s Funeral Service and was open to family and friends. Richardson is survived by his parents and five brothers.