Blumhouse is requiring all full-time employees, set-workers, actors, and office visitors to be fully vaccinated before returning to work, according to Deadline. This decision comes in the wake of an explosion of Covid-19 cases In LA County (where Blumhouse is located) due to the exceptionally aggressive Delta variant of the virus. Although most of these cases are occurring in unvaccinated people - and are much more severe and deadly in the unvaccinated - it is still possible for fully vaccinated people to contract the virus, experience symptoms, and pass it along to people who are immunocompromised or cannot get vaccinated. That's why it's so important for as many people as possible to get the shot.