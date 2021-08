Intel is getting into the business of selling high-powered graphics cards for PC gaming, and this week the company put a name on that business: Intel Arc. Arc is potentially a big deal because AMD and Nvidia have been duking it out in this market for decades, and a new challenger with Intel's expertise and market share could seriously shake things up. Plus, with the ongoing chip shortage and elevated demand making high-powered graphics cards hard to find, the prospect of Intel launching its own line of high-end GPUs could offer some relief to PC game enthusiasts exhausted by the hunt for restocks of popular cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.