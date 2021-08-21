Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Injury Risk Should Relegate Him to 49ers QB2

By Brian Renick
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1.5k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers concluded joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, and there is still a game to play against them on Sunday, but it feels like we learned a fair amount about the "non" QB competition over those two days.

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

49erswebzone

49erswebzone

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Nate Sudfeld
Person
Ben Lyons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers rookie Trey Lance replaces Jimmy Garoppolo, promptly gets bludgeoned in the pocket by Chris Jones

Someday, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will settle by the porch and reminisce that one time Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones brutally welcomed him to the pros during a preseason game. Up against defending AFC champions Saturday night, Lance made his way to the field to take over Jimmy Garoppolo and immediately gets flatted by Jones, who must have been licking his chops at the prospect of finally getting back to see action and blow through a porous offensive line, albeit in a meaningless contest. He got his wish in this play:
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Blunt Admission On Josh Rosen’s Performance

After spending the tail end of 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers roster, former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen is heading into his fourth NFL season and first full year with the team. And it’s not going great so far. Rosen is currently competing with Nate Sudfeld for the...
NFLchatsports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo has priceless reaction to Trey Lance touchdown

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Jimmy Garoppolo was in awe of 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance after his 80-yard touchdown on Saturday. Without a doubt, the highlight of the first preseason game for the San Francisco 49ers was the 80-yard bomb from rookie quarterback Trey Lance to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Cleveland Browns release veteran defensive lineman

Defensive lineman Damion Square has played in 75 consecutive NFL games. But for the Alabama alumnus to keep his streak going, he needs a new opportunity with only three weeks until the kickoff to the 2021 regular season after the Cleveland Browns released Square on Thursday. Until entering free agency...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Telling Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

Colin Cowherd is starting to get worried about Jimmy Garoppolo, which is significant considering Cowherd has been on of Garoppolo’s biggest supporters these past few years. Garoppolo got the start during the 49ers-Chargers preseason game on Sunday. He was pretty awful (3-of-6 for 15 yards and one interception) against a Chargers team that played mostly backups. Trey Lance, meanwhile, started slow but finished strong and showed off pretty plenty of potential. The North Dakota State alum finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns with one pick completing eight of his 14 attempts.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers star Nick Bosa gets critical injury update from Kyle Shanahan

It looks like San Francisco 49ers fans don’t have to worry that much on defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa is recovering from a torn ACL that forced him to miss all but two games in the 2020 NFL season. There were some concerns if he’ll be ready to play for the 49ers when the new campaign starts in September, but head coach Kyle Shanahan eased those fears away.
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Jimmy Garoppolo's Career as a Starting Quarterback Could Be Over

Colin Cowherd: “The line between confidence and insecurity is very, very thin. Jimmy Garoppolo should be very confident. Even Tom Brady was afraid of him. He got to a Super Bowl! I mean look at the guy, if I looked like Jimmy Garoppolo I would take 400 selfies a day, and yet, did you watch him last night? He has lost confidence. Jimmy Garoppolo has NO confidence. What are the three things for a quarterback that crush confidence? Number one is INJURIES, you don’t want to get hit and he’s had those. Number two is your coach loses confidence in you, and we saw that in his last playoff run when he took the ball out of Jimmy’s hand. Number three is they draft your replacement. Jimmy Garoppolo had a quarterback rating of 16 last night and that’s against backups. The young quarterbacks who have never played before are crushing it in this preseason, and those young quarterbacks don’t have Kyle Shanahan, they don’t have this offensive line, they don’t have this culture, and they don’t have this roster. Jimmy Garoppolo has lost his fastball, and I like Garoppolo. I’m a much bigger fan of Garoppolo than 99% of you, but he does not look the same. I think the game is in his head right now and I don’t know if it’s solvable.” (Full Video Above)
NFL49erswebzone.com

Grading 49ers QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance vs. the Chargers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Here are the grades for Jimmy Garoppolo's and Trey Lance's preseason performances against the Los Angeles Chargers. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: F Quarterback rating was 16.7. Completed 3 of 6 pass attempts and threw his daily interception. Looked erratic on almost all of his pass attempts. Ran for a first ...Continue reading.
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Trey Lance vs. Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In doing so, San Francisco clearly signaled that it viewed the North Dakota State University standout as a potential franchise quarterback. In the months since then, the conversation has turned to when precisely the Niners will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy