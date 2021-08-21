Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

Brening 60th

Great Bend Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon and Catherine (Herrman) Brening were united in marriage, Sept. 4, 1961, in LaCrosse. There, they raised their children, Kim, Kevin, and Kelli. In 1993, the couple moved to Great Bend. In 2010, after 43 years in banking, Don retired from Farmer’s Bank and Trust. Catherine retired from Golden Belt Community Foundation. The couple then built their current home and moved to Hutchinson for retirement where they could enjoy the activities of a few of their grandchildren.

www.gbtribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Society
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmer S Bank And Trust#The Bear Cabin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy