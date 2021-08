By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have identified the Butler officer who was stabbed multiple times before shooting and killing the suspect earlier this week. Butler Police Chief Bob O’Neill released an update on the officer’s condition Thursday. The injured officer was identified as Michael Sulerud, a Marine Corps veteran who has been with the department for 3 years. (Photo provided by Butler City Police Department) Police say Sulerud is still in critical condition and is stable. After the alleged attack, he was flown to the hospital and underwent surgery. “Chief O’Neill believes that Officer Sulerud is a man of great integrity...