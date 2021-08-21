Caleb Lane Turner, 31, of Lake Charles passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, following a brief illness. Caleb lived most of his life in Westlake, La. He was a 2008 graduate of Westlake High School and continued studies at McNeese State University where he played the tenor saxophone for the Pride of McNeese. He also studied at Houston Marine Training where he pursued his Captain’s License. Caleb worked in the Oil and Gas field as a Petroleum Inspector for Intertek and AmSpec Services, LLC. He enjoyed riding his Harley with his friends on weekend rides, and his affiliation with the motorcycle society. His greatest times were singing Karaoke and his favorites were, “New Orleans Ladies” and “New York State of Mind”. Caleb will be most remembered for his love of family, his quiet spirit and dry wit and his driving desire to be first.