Patience. Urgency. How to balance the two is perhaps one of the biggest challenges as we climb out of an economic shock spawned by a pandemic. Job losses in a crisis are often sudden, and almost always disruptive and painful. Recovery, meanwhile, can stretch months and years. Facing this reality, workers need both short-term safety nets and long-term transition paths. In times of crisis, the short-term often takes precedence. We invest in temporary patches to try to stop the leaks. But we lack the stamina to tackle the underlying structural problems, which have built up over decades.