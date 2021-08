Good morning, there are two disturbances of interest to our community and although neither will directly impact our weather it will cause damage to US and Mexico. The first is Ida which located in the Gulf of Mexico and moving due North towards the Northern Gulf Coast and is due to make land tomorrow morning as a category 4 Hurricane. The second disturbance named Nora is on the Western Coast of Nora expected to produce Hurricane-force winds along the coast of Jalisco Mexico later today along with torrential rains causing life threatening flash floods and mud slides.