WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert happens today, August 21 at Central Park's Great Lawn. It's free for vaccinated attendees who scored tickets, and you can watch from home, too: it airs starting at 5 PM ET on CNN.com, as well as CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and the CNNgo app. There's also a pre-show starting at 4 PM ET and hosted by Anderson Cooper.