Scorching heat advisory for the weekend with temperatures feeling like triple digits

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is stifling and will be all day today. Highs, themselves, will reach upper 90s again but feel more like 100s during the hottest part of your day Saturday. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued, which means index values are nearing 113+ in many spots. A Heat Advisory is issued, as well, until 7PM. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.