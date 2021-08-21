Cancel
New York City, NY

Evacuations begin as Hurricane Henri closes in on Northeast

By Gigi Sukin
People began fleeing coastal communities as Hurricane Henri neared Long Island and southern New England — forcing the early end of a major New York City event on Saturday night. Driving the news: Hurricane warnings were in effect for parts of Long Island, New Haven, Connecticut; Westport Massachusetts, and Block...

