Kanye West and Irina Shayk Officially Split: ‘Nothing Going on There’

It’s over! After originally being linked in June, Kanye West and Irina Shayk have since decided to go their separate ways.

“Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there’s nothing going on there,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the pair.

The insider notes that Shayk, 35, realized that “they aren’t great romantic partners” and have since called it quits.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk. Shutterstock (2)

West, 44, and Shayk were first spotted together in May when photos published by the Daily Mail showed the twosome in France during the performer’s birthday. Us confirmed that the duo were dating in June, with a source adding that they have been “quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

“Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another,” a second insider added. “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

The model and the musician, who previously worked together when Shayk appeared in West’s “Power” music video in 2010, had both received support from those close to them.

A source told Us that Bradley Cooper, who dated Shayk from 2015 to 2019, would be happy with whoever the model decided to have in her life.

“Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy,” the insider shared about the actor, 46, who shares daughter, Lea De Seine, 4, with the Russia native.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was aware of the record producer’s new relationship following their split.

“Kim knew that Kanye and Irina were dating,” a source revealed at the time.

The reality star, 40, previously filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences” as her reasoning for the split in paperwork obtained by Us. The exes share children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

For Kardashian, the way that Shayk acted during her split from Cooper solidified her opinion of the romance.

“Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” the insider explained in June.

That same month, as things continued to heat up between West and Shayk, a source revealed that the twosome were “in a honeymoon, lovey-dovey phase” and were enjoying their time together.

“They’re getting to know each other and having a lot of fun. It’s not serious yet, but they like each other a lot,” the insider added.

The following month, a source told Us that the duo were not “speaking quite as much anymore.”

“Irina does like Kanye, but isn’t ready for so many public appearances together all over the [world] for the coming months,” the insider noted in July. While Shayk focused on Paris Fashion Week, West was working on his Donda album and even moved into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium later that month.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!