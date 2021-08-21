Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding of low lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Meagher; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northwestern Broadwater, northwestern Meagher, northeastern Jefferson and southwestern Cascade Counties through 245 PM MDT At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles east of Lincoln to 9 miles southeast of Wolf Creek to near Montana City. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and a period of heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. The heavy rainfall will make roads slick with some ponding of water, so beware of hydroplaning if driving on roadways. Locations impacted include Helena, Cascade, East Helena, Wolf Creek, Montana City, Bowmans Corner, Tower Rock State Park, York, Craig and Black Sandy State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 198 and 263. Highway 200 between mile markers 80 and 124. Highway 12 between mile markers 47 and 62. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 25. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH