Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Pickens, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greater Pickens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Transylvania, northwestern Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 500 PM EDT At 409 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Pickens, or 4 miles northeast of Lake Jocassee, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pickens, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Table Rock State Park, Liberty, Lake Keowee and Pumpkintown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH