Cullman County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Smith Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cullman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cullman County through 400 PM CDT At 309 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Smith Dam, or 11 miles northeast of Jasper, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Good Hope, Dodge City, Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

