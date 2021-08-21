Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Why the US should relax about the China-Taliban romance

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As frustrations mount over the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, so do concerns among America and its allies about the apparent emergence of a China-Taliban alliance. One critical tension point is Afghanistan’s vast reserves of minerals, especially rare earth elements and lithium, which are essential for many of the technologies of our time. China already has a global dominance of rare earths, the reasoning goes, and friendlier access to Afghan minerals – estimated to be worth trillions of dollars – would only enhance the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) economic leverage over the rest of the world.

thehill.com

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

327K+
Followers
34K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Economy#Renewable Energy#Ccp#Western#Pentagon#Chinese#Mes Aynak#African#Sino Djiboutian#The Department Of Energy#George Mason University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

'Will the China-Russia relationship hold?'

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): As fresh challenges emerge to America's superpower status, further fuelled by the chaos in Afghanistan, The Democracy Forum's (TDF) latest virtual event on global geopolitics and shifting power dynamics brought together a panel of experts, to analyse Sino-Russian relations past, present and future, examining spheres of both consensus and divergence.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Our institutions are failing us on China

U.S. deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has a must-read essay at Foreign Affairs detailing the Chinese Communist Party’s “grand strategy” to “displace American power” and “dominate a global order more suitable to Beijing’s governance model.”. And you should read the whole thing. But I was struck by Pottinger’s singling...
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

Why conservatives should welcome Afghan refugees to the US

Conservatives are rightfully outraged at President Joe Biden’s disastrous handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The backlash to the poor execution is all the more justifiable after a terrorist bombing attack in Kabul left 13 U.S. service members dead . Yet some conservatives are also reflexively opposing the idea of opening our doors to Afghan refugees amid the chaos. In this, they’re mistaken.
Foreign PolicyNBC San Diego

Kamala Harris Says Asia Won't Have to Choose Between the U.S. and China

Vice President Kamala Harris said Beijing's actions in the South China Sea are "unlawful" and undermined international rules-based order, threatening the sovereignty of other nations. She also sought to assure countries in Asia that they won't have to choose between the U.S. and China. Harris was speaking in Singapore during...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Atlantic

An ‘Early Test Case’ for a China-Led World

For those of us wondering what kind of superpower China might be, we’ll soon get some clues in, of all places, Afghanistan. In the aftermath of the American departure, how Beijing handles relations with Kabul—whether it can forge economic ties with the Taliban, how much political and diplomatic sway it seeks, and, most crucial, if it can use its leverage to influence the new regime—could offer a window into how it might wield its newfound power in other global-security crises, especially in the absence of a strong American presence.
U.S. Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

US has 'no illusion about Taliban', says NSA Sullivan

US has 'no illusion about Taliban', says NSA SullivanWashington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden is not considering speaking to the representatives of the Taliban's leadership, said National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Monday and added that the US has "no illusion" about the terrorist group.
Foreign Policytucsonpost.com

Harris Says China Coercing, Intimidating in South China Sea

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday China "continues to coerce, to intimidate, and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea." Speaking during a visit to Singapore, Harris said China's actions "continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations." U.S. President...
Foreign Policytheclevelandamerican.com

Afghanistan, minute by minute: China says Taliban are more relaxed and rational

Senators Mitt Romney and Amy Globuscher urged the Biden administration to take action to protect and expel journalists in Afghanistan. In a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Alejandro Majorcos and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Globuscher and Romney said that the United States “must respect its commitment to a free press by taking steps to ensure the safety of journalists.” Support families.
PoliticsWashington Times

Does China want war?

China has been flexing its naval muscles around Taiwan. In April, a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group conducted a six-day training drill off the coast of Zhejiang Province in the East China Sea and near Taiwan. In July, Beijing announced it would hold another military drill off Zhejiang for two weeks in July and early August, with all ships from other countries barred from entering the designated training zone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy