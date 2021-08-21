Why the US should relax about the China-Taliban romance
As frustrations mount over the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, so do concerns among America and its allies about the apparent emergence of a China-Taliban alliance. One critical tension point is Afghanistan’s vast reserves of minerals, especially rare earth elements and lithium, which are essential for many of the technologies of our time. China already has a global dominance of rare earths, the reasoning goes, and friendlier access to Afghan minerals – estimated to be worth trillions of dollars – would only enhance the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) economic leverage over the rest of the world.thehill.com
Comments / 0