Genesee County, MI

Former Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office volunteer facing 5 sex abuse charges

By James Paxson
WNEM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former volunteer with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is facing sex abuse charges for allegedly sexually abusing a victim younger than 13-years-old. Marshall Grear is facing one first degree criminal sexual conduct charge and four third degree sexual criminal conduct charges. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Grear has been involved with the sheriff’s office for some time but has been inactive for a couple of years.

