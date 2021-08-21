Court Rules California's 'Gig Worker' Initiative is Unconstitutional

I want to first of all applaud your willingness to speak out publicly regarding your concern for the public health off all Americans. I share that concern as well, but as you might guess have a very different opinion of what constitutes the reality of the situation. In your position as chairman of the Florida Democratic Party I would assume that you do extensive research before you make public statements to the press. That being said, I was very disappointed to read in your letter to the Village-News.com that you accused Governor DeSantis of in some way profiteering from the COVID vaccination process as in any debate facts and reason are preferred over simply stereotypes and anger. Please check your facts. According to the CDC (available on cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19) all vaccines are free to the public and covered by the government if not covered by private insurance.