Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Court Rules California's 'Gig Worker' Initiative is Unconstitutional

slashdot.org
 8 days ago

The crucial point here was that the proposition included wording that would expressly limit the constitutional power of the legislature to set subsequent laws. No law under the constitution can do that. Finding a clause like that isn't terribly surprising, considering how closely involved the gig companies were in the...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ballot Voting#Freedom Fries#Gig Worker#Eula#Tfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Related
Congress & CourtsKGO

California Supreme Court upholds death penalty rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's top court rejected an attempt to make it harder to impose the death penalty, ruling Thursday in favor of the current system where jurors need not unanimously agree on aggravating factors used to justify the punishment. Jurors already must unanimously agree to impose a death sentence,...
California Stateslashdot.org

California Expands Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard

California has expanded its anti-discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, adding temporary workers to the female full-time employees of whom it is suing on behalf. The state's Department of Fair Employment & Housing also alleges the game maker has interfered with its investigation. Axios reports:. The amended complaint was filed Monday...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Proposition 22, The Gig Worker Exemption For Ride Share And Food Delivery Drivers, Is Ruled Unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Proposition 22, which classifies app-based drivers as independent contractors with their own labor and wage policies, was ruled unconstitutional on Friday by a California judge. California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch’s ruling comes nearly 10 months following a multi-million dollar ad blitz by companies like Uber pushing for voters to approve the ballot measure, and six months after California rideshare drivers and unions advanced their push to show Prop. 22 violates the state constitution. The measure was approved by 58% of votes in November. Roesch found that the measure encroaches on the government’s power to set workplace standards,...
Saginaw, MIabc12.com

Appeals court rules Saginaw’s tire chalking policy unconstitutional

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal appeals court has struck down Saginaw’s policy of chalking tires to enforce parking rules. The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that chalking the tires of parked cars is unconstitutional. Saginaw’s tire-chalking practice has been debated at the appeals court on two...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

After Scathing Sanctions Ruling, Kraken Lawyers Face Future Penalties

A federal judge's sanction order over a post-election lawsuit referred several attorneys to disciplinary authorities. Texas officials have already scheduled a November hearing about Sidney Powell's law license. Legal experts said disciplinary officials will likely take the judge's referral seriously. A team of lawyers behind a series of failed post-election...
Congress & CourtsWOLF

Supreme Court overturns eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court has overturned President Biden's eviction moratorium, ruling that an extension can only happen through authorization from Congress. “It’s gotten a little overboard,” said James Straub, President of Wyoming Valley Real Estate Investors Association, as he described the extended ban on evictions. “Everybody thinks that the landlord gets...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump's lawyers used his tactics to spread disinfo. Now they're paying for it.

Truth has taken a beating during the past few years, from former President Donald Trump’s claims about the size of the crowd at his inauguration to his statements that Covid-19 was a hoax. But on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker, in Detroit, took a strong stand in its defense when she issued an order imposing sanctions against lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump for what she called “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”
Markham, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Illinois Supreme Court Rules Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa May Remain In Office Despite Felony Conviction

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa may remain in office despite a 1999 federal mail fraud conviction – reversing a lower court ruling. The Illinois Appellate Court in April had ruled handed down a 2-1 decision ruling against Agpawa’s eligibility to hold office. That ruling in turn reversed earlier decisions by a lower court and a local election board. Agpawa ran and won office in 2017 but spent half his time fighting to get sworn in. Then-Gov. Bruce Rauner stepped in and restored his citizen’s rights. However, the appellate court ruled while Rauner had...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

The Supreme Court and the Second Amendment: Understanding the Court’s Landmark Decisions

The Second Amendment is one of most fundamental provisions of the Bill of Rights, and one of the most fiercely debated. Since it was first put to paper, legal scholars, gun owners and anti-gun activists have engaged in an endless discussion over the meaning and scope of the Second Amendment, and for most of that time, gun owners have been on the losing side of the argument.
Congress & Courtsfoxbaltimore.com

High court could determine DC sniper's fate

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost 20 years after convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo terrorized Maryland and Virginia in a killing spree that left 10 people dead, Malvo is eligible for parole. Virginia law no longer allows juvenile's to serve life sentences without parole. Malvo was 17 at the time of...
Healthvillages-news.com

Villager objects to ‘false’ attack on Gov. DeSantis

I want to first of all applaud your willingness to speak out publicly regarding your concern for the public health off all Americans. I share that concern as well, but as you might guess have a very different opinion of what constitutes the reality of the situation. In your position as chairman of the Florida Democratic Party I would assume that you do extensive research before you make public statements to the press. That being said, I was very disappointed to read in your letter to the Village-News.com that you accused Governor DeSantis of in some way profiteering from the COVID vaccination process as in any debate facts and reason are preferred over simply stereotypes and anger. Please check your facts. According to the CDC (available on cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19) all vaccines are free to the public and covered by the government if not covered by private insurance.
Maryland StateBay Net

Congress Pushing For Answers About Unemployment From Maryland Department Of Labor

WASHINGTON – On Friday, August 27, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), joined by U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and Representatives Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone, sent a letter to the Maryland Department of Labor (MDOL) pressing for answers regarding their delivery of unemployment benefits to Marylanders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and urging the agency to expedite distribution of these crucial benefits. In their letter, the members stress the importance of a timely delivery of these benefits and request MDOL to provide data on the current status of benefits, including how many Marylanders have received payments, the amount of payments disbursed, the number of claims that are currently pending, and the average turnaround time for adjudicating claims.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Will Mayor Scott require a COVID vaccine for City employees?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott continued to push eligible people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the Delta variant continues to spread across Maryland and the country but has yet to say whether he will require city employees to get vaccinated. During a Baltimore NAACP ‘mask up and get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy