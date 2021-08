The Los Angeles Chargers have to be pleased with what they saw in the debut of rookie running back Larry Rountree. Can he challenge for RB2 duties?. Expectations are pretty high for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 despite the fact that they overhauled the coaching staff in the offseason. New head coach Brandon Staley certainly has a talented roster to work with on both sides of the ball including reigning Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert at quarterback.