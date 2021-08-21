Ed’s Driveway: Chevrolet Trailblazer

By Ed Curran CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of a luxury car at a reasonable price. It’s the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. It’s the smallest Mercedes SUV. It also carries a price tag that may be a lot less than you imagined. The GLA 250 is powered by a nice 2 liter 4 cylinder engine that has enough horsepower and torque to keep it interesting. We may have had a white GLA, but the styling here is anything but vanilla. But you get into a Mercedes-Benz for luxury and comfort. This little SUV didn’t disappoint. The interior screams Mercedes. The technology includes features like active brakes, blind spot detection, crystal clear rearview camera, and rain-sensing wipers. The ride was smooth. The handling was crisp. The price was right, starting below $40,000, though our version came in the mid 50s. The Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 was an impressive vehicle. If you’re in the amrket for a car like the BMW X1 or an Audi Q3, you should test drive the GLA 250.