WATCH: Angel Hernandez's late timeout call costs Yankees a three-run home run

By Lou Di Pietro
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

Rougned Odor ripped a three-run homer in the seventh inning of the Yankees-Twins game Saturday…except he didn’t, because Angel Hernandez granted him time out in the middle of the pitcher’s delivery.

