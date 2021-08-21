WATCH: Angel Hernandez's late timeout call costs Yankees a three-run home run

Former White Sox announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson would have called this a “can of corn.”. That’s about as bad a play as you’ll see in the big leagues. What you just witnessed was Cubs shortstop Andrew Romine dropping a freebie popup off the bat of Luis Robert, extending the inning and allowing the White Sox, who had previously trailed 6-0, to grab a 7-6 lead. Though plenty went wrong for the Cubs Friday night—you won’t win many games allowing 17 runs (13 of them earned)—Romine’s nightmare performance (two errors, a strikeout and a caught stealing) was no doubt a contributing factor in their loss to the White Sox, who were led by a herculean eight-RBI performance from All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal (in his return from the injured list, no less).