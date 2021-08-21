Baton Rouge officers hurt after alleged drunk driver crashes into them

Three Baton Rouge police officers were hospitalized early Saturday after an alleged drunk driver crashed into them.

According to The Advocate, officials say that drunk driver, identified as 27-year-old Joseph A White from Gonzales, crashed into the three officers while they were investigating a separate wreck on I-10 near College Drive.

Two cops were critically wounded, one with head trauma and another with broken legs requiring surgery, according to police. A third officer came away with milder leg injuries, they say.

The Advocate reports that the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, when officers were in the middle of responding to another traffic incident. The left lane on the eastbound side of the interstate was blocked, several police units were on scene and red-and-blue emergency lights were flashing. That is when White allegedly crashed into officers at the scene.

Other responding officers took White to BRPD’s Third District Station off Airline Highway, where they gave him a breath test and drew blood to have a lab screen for drugs. They say White had a blood-alcohol level of .194 — just about two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

White was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and vehicular negligent injuring, as well as two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Read more from the Advocate here

