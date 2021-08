Like the real estate industry in general, the NYC Property Tax system is shamefully shrouded in misconception and the intentional confusion of the public. NYC’s greatest single source of revenue comes directly from property taxes. Property owners in fact cover the yearly payroll for the entire municipal workforce and then some. Every homeowner in this city sees their property tax bill rise every year but what causes it to do that? It comes as no surprise that as property values rise, so too will your property tax obligation; However, what most people don’t realize is that the Tax Rate has been raised every year by shameless politicians. This reckless practice makes for a lethal double-edged sword that is slaying the hardworking, middle class homeowners who are already footing most of the bill to run this city and fund politicians’ pet projects.