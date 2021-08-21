Cancel
General Motors recalling all Chevy Bolt models due to fire risk

By Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (KRON) – General Motors is expanding a current Chevrolet Bolt recall to include all models for possible battery combustion. For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER. GM is asking all Chevrolet Bolt vehicle owners to park their vehicles outside and away...

