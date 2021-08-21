Connecticut issues a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Henri

With Connecticut under a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Henri, the state's largest power provider is warning of long-lasting power outages that could leave more than two-thirds of customers in the dark.

That company, Eversource, said 50 to 69% of customers could lose power and restorations could go take from eight to 21 days. Eversource serves 1.25 million customers.

"Stay safe, stay home" and prepare, with three to five days of food stocked, Gov. Ned Lamont advised Saturday.

He told residents Saturday that the heavy rain from the direct hit from Henri could pose a significant threat, with the ground already saturated from recent storms.

Lamont's emergency declaration enables the state to take any actions necessary that may arise because of the storm.

"This storm is extremely worrisome," said Michael Finkelstein, police chief and emergency management director in East Lyme, Connecticut. "We haven't been down this road in quite a while and there's no doubt that we and the rest of New England would have some real difficulties with a direct hit from a hurricane."

Finkelstein said he's most concerned about low-lying areas of town that could become impossible to access because of flooding and a storm surge.

In Stamford, Mayor David Martin assembled emergency management officials on Friday to prepare and ready all departments for s tropical storm response.

"Our emergency management team is tracking this storm and preparing accordingly. They are in regular contact with the National Weather Service and State emergency management officials. We will continue to monitor this storm and its potential impacts closely," said Mayor Martin

Residents are advised to anticipate heavy rainfall, flooding, high winds, and power outages.

Dangerous marine conditions, including high tides and strong rip currents, are expected across coastal waters Saturday night through Sunday night.

Stamford Fire Department Chief Trevor Roach says the biggest concern is coastal flooding.

"If you live in those coastal areas where you normally get flooding at the time of high tide, get all your property secured properly and batten down for a possible storm," Roach said.

Roach says they city hasn't decided yet whether they are opening a shelter, but if they do, it'll be at Stamford High School.

The fire department is also deploying a boat for potential rescues.

"We have moved our fire boat to the outside of the dike right now. So if we needed for a rescue during the storm, we can go out and do it," Roach said.

Residents near areas prone to flooding are advised to prepare by ensuring that: storm drains in your area are clear of debris, in-home basement pumps are working properly, any valuables that may be stored in a basement that floods are moved to higher locations within the dwelling, and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

All Stamford residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Sign up for Emergency Alerts at www.ctalert.gov

Stay in touch with the City of Stamford through our web site www.stamfordct.gov and the City's Emergency Hotline 203-977-8840

Follow the City of Stamford's social media channels for updates including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or NextDoor.

bring inside any lawn furniture, outdoor decorations, hanging plants, trash cans

Charge cellphones/ withdraw cash in the event of power outages.

Prepare an emergency kit

A full list of precautions and suggested preparation steps can be found at www.bepreparedStamford.org and www.ready.gov/hurricanes

As of this time, Stamford's hurricane barrier has not made any announcement regarding plans to close.

Stamford's Office of Public Safety and the Emergency Operations Center will continue to closely monitor the storm and are prepared to respond to severe weather and/or other emergency events as warranted.

