Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Polo G Pushes For ‘Hall Of Fame’ Platinum With ‘Black-Hearted’ Video

By Trent Clark
HipHopDX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago’s very own “RapStar” — Polo G is having a hell of a year and the movement is still going strong. On Saturday (August 21), Polo G kept the buzz brewing for his third album, Hall Of Fame, with the release of the “Black Hearted” video. The Ryan Lynch-directed visual...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Platinum#Video Clip#Celebrities#The Ryan Lynch#The Chicago Cubs#Instagram#Dababy#Cnn
Related
Celebritiesthesource.com

WATCH: Polo G Releases “Black Hearted” Visual

Polo G gets real about his emotions in his new music video Black Hearted. In his latest visual, the rapper takes his viewers through his personal life. From the studio to the Chicago Cubs stadium to the streets of the Chi, much like his latest album Hall Of Fame, the Chicago rapper takes fans on a journey of his life before the fame and now.
Popculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts mourn heartbreaking death as fans send support

 Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have both paid their respects following the sad death of their good friend. The Today star and ABC journalist are both regulars at the family-run New York restaurant Fresco by Scotto, and tragically the patriarch of the family, Anthony Scotto, passed away at the age of 87.
Chicago, ILTMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Seraphina, Ben Affleck’s daughter and Emme Anthony Lopez’s new best friend, looks today

Reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez It was one of the most shocking news in the world of Hollywood, since they are currently having a rematch in love, after having been one of the most iconic couples in the early 2000s. It is clear that the relationship is on the right track, since his daughters, Seraphina, with whom he had with Jennifer Garner, and Emme Muñiz, fruit of the marriage of JLo with Marc Anthony, they began to share time together until they became friends.
Chicago, ILHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Told Meek Mill To Visit Chicago At His Own Risk

Chicago, IL – Lil Durk and Meek Mill have built a strong friendship over the years. During a recent radio interview, Lil Durk reflected on a time he was honest with Meek, who wanted to pull up on him and visit Chicago’s O’Block neighborhood where Durkio once called home prior to moving to Atlanta.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

ABC Orders ‘Judge Steve Harvey,’ Sticking the Comedian in a Courtroom to Rule on Actual Cases

The comedian who knows a thing or two about family feuds is now actually going to have the final say. Steve Harvey, who hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” for ABC (as well as the syndicated daytime civilian “Family Feud”), has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for the Alphabet network. With the working title “Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC has ordered 10 episodes of what it’s billing a “courtroom comedy series.” But the cases will be real: Harvey will welcome real-life people into his courtroom to rule on conflicts ranging from family disputes and sour friendships to actual small claims. “Steve...
Chicago, ILhotnewhiphop.com

Polo G's Best Friend B-Money Shot & Killed In Chicago: Report

Polo G is saying goodbye to his close friend B-Money following a fatal shooting in Chicago this weekend. There is presently a lot of speculation as to what happened during the lead-up to B-Money's shooting, but Polo G has spoken out to eulogize his friend, sending love to his family.
MusicBillboard

How Swizz Beatz Gave ABC's 'Queens' A Musical Edge

After a 20-year estrangement owing to personal travails and jealousies, can four women in their 40s reclaim the ’90s fame and swagger they achieved as R&B and hip-hop stars? That one-line pitch is the premise behind Queens, which, ahead of the ABC drama series’ premiere on Oct. 19, is already picking up must-watch buzz.
Georgia StateHipHopDX.com

Yung Bleu Screams Racism On Cops In Red State Georgia

Gainesville, GA – Alabama rapper Yung Bleu accused police officers in Gainesville, Georgia of racial profiling in an Instagram post on Monday (August 23). The “You’re Mines Still” artist claimed he was looking to buy a trailer for his upcoming tour when the owner of the company called authorities. “THESE...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Tiësto, Karol G pair for what could be producer’s next platinum hit, ‘Don’t Be Shy’

Tiësto‘s next star-studded collaboration is here in the form of “Don’t Be Shy” alongside Colombian pop singer Karol G. Tiësto has a proven track record of platinum hits, and “Don’t Be Shy” has the capacity to be the next addition to those ranks. Karol G expands into new territory with the single, as it marks her first English release as well as her first foray into the dance music space.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

LL Cool J, Polo G, Barry Manilow, Santana & more played Central Park show cut short (pics, video)

Saturday's big, Clive Davis-produced We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert was evacuated and ultimately cancelled because of severe weather before Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, The Killers, Elvis Costello, or Maluma got to perform, but up until that point, the "mega-concert," held on Central Park's Great Lawn for vaccinated attendees, 80% of whom got free tickets (along with many more streaming it live on CNN), was running along smoothly. It began with the New York Philharmonic performing an NYC-centric medley that included parts of "Rhapsody in Blue," "New York, New York," "New York State of Mind," "Overture to Candide," and more, and also included performances from Andrea Bocelli (who sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" and "O Sole Mio"), Jennifer Hudson (singing "Nessun dorma"), Carlos Santana (who was joined by Wyclef Jean for "Maria Maria" and Rob Thomas for their 1999 hit "Smooth" and new single "Move"), Julia Michaels and JP Saxe (playing "If The World was Ending"), Journey (who played "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believing"), Jon Batiste (who played "FREEDOM"), Kane Brown (who played "Homesick" and "Be Like That"), Polo G (performing "RAPSTAR"), and Earth, Wind and Fire (who played "You Want My Love" with Babyface and Lucky Daye and "September").
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Likely Shares Your Opinion On Drake & Kanye West's 'Beef'

Drake and Kanye West’s dormant 2018 beef was reignited last week when the OVO boss fired a shot at Ye on the Trippie Redd song “Betrayal.” Coincidentally, both of them allegedly have highly delayed albums on the way — Kanye’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. So, their social media...

Comments / 0

Community Policy