California adding jobs, but unemployment claims remain high

California is averaging more than 111,000 new jobs per month even as unemployment claims remain stubbornly high.

The Employment Development Department said Friday that California employers added 114,400 new jobs in July. However, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits is also increasing.

Nine of California's 11 industry sectors added jobs in July.

Hotels and restaurants added the most new jobs, followed by education and health services. Manufacturing had the biggest job loss.

California's unemployment rate remains at 7.6%.

It's the state's lowest unemployment rate since the pandemic began, but it is the second-highest unemployment rate in the nation, tied with New Mexico and New York.

San Luis Obispo County's unemployment rate in July was 5.7%, down slightly from 5.9% in June. Last year at this time, it was 9.9%.

The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County was 5.8% in July, down from 5.9% in June. Last year, it was 9.6%.

The unemployment rates in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties align closely with the nationwide unemployment rate of 5.7%.