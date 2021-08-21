Cancel
Windermere, FL

Body of man who fell off jet ski found in Windermere lake

By Lynnette Cantos, Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
Authorities found the body of a missing man on Saturday after a boating incident occurred in RD Keene Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Alejandro Urbina Sanchez, was with his friend riding a jet ski at RD Keene Park in Windermere about 7 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said Urbina Sanchez fell off the jet ski and didn’t resurface, prompting a search effort from Orange County Fire Rescue divers. The search was suspended Friday night due to lack of light.

The deceased victim was later recovered from RD Keene Park Saturday morning with no foul play suspected, deputies said.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death. No other details have been released.

