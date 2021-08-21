Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. Lawrence County through 430 PM EDT At 406 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Colton, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall may result in ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Canton, Norfolk, Parishville, Colton, Norwood, Madrid, Pierrepont, North Stockholm, West Parishville, Higley Flow State Park, West Stockholm, West Potsdam, Converse, South Colton and Hannawa Falls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH