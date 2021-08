Flood Watch issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan) by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven and Southern New London. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Northwest Suffolk, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Southern Westchester and Southwest Suffolk. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Monday morning. * A widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is forecast in in association with Henri with localized higher amounts possible Saturday evening through Monday morning.