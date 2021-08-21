Cancel
Hemphill County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

 7 days ago

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...EASTERN ROBERTS...HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 308 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Canadian, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, Higgins, Lora, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

