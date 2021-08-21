Cancel
Holmes County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 09:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, southeastern Holmes and northeastern Washington Counties through 345 PM CDT At 307 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Graceville to near Bonifay. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chipley, Graceville, Bonifay, Marianna, Bradford, Malone, Cottondale, Greenwood, Alford, Wausau, Campbellton, Bascom, Richter Crossroads, Whitehead Crossroads, Blue Spring, Union City, Star, Jacobs, Bahoma and Compass Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

