Machias Police Department on hiatus after chief and last remaining officer resign
(BDN) -- The Machias Police Department is on hiatus following the recent resignations of its police chief and its one full-time patrol officer, according to a town official. The town is currently advertising for a new police chief and three full-time patrol officer positions, two of which were vacant when Chief Todd Hand and Officer Tyler Dunbar submitted their resignations, according to Bill Kitchen, a former selectman and the town’s current interim town manager.fox23maine.com
