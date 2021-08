In a new blog post, Among Us developer InnerSloth has revealed a couple of new images related to the game's next update. Community director Victoria Tran teased that the two images have been cropped to keep out anything too spoiler-y, but there's a decent amount for fans to speculate about. The first image shows a surprised Crewmate out in space staring at a giant yellow mass with a brown outline. It's possible this is an asteroid, or perhaps something else. The second image features three rectangular objects of different sizes. Tran calls this one "abstract," and that's pretty much impossible to argue with!