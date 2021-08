One of Bruce Willis' best movies is now available on Netlfix - and no, it is not Die Hard. Netflix is now streaming The Last Boy Scout, Willis' 1991 action-comedy movie with Damon Wayans, which was written by Shane Black and directed by the late Tony Scott. If you've never seen it, The Last Boy Scout features Bruce Willis as a private detective hired to protect a woman who ends up murdered (Halle Berry). The dead woman's boyfriend, a disgraced NFL star (Wayans) teams up with the detective to track down those responsible. They end up climbing a ladder of corruption that goes from professional sports into the world of politics.