Route 90, which connects parts of Eastern Shore to Ocean City, a ‘top priority’ in new transportation plan, Gov. Hogan says

Speaking to a consortium of county leaders, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted a state infrastructure plan that will include funding for roads, transit and Route 90, “the gateway to Ocean City project.”

Route 90, also known as Ocean City Expressway, branches off U.S. Route 50 between Salisbury and Berlin and connects motorists to the beach resort town. Ocean City officials have advocated for improvements to the expressway for at least 10 years.

Hogan said improvements to the expressway has been “long awaited” and is “desperately needed.”

“Maryland 90 is a top priority, not only for safety, access and the local economy but also for its vital role in emergency response,” Hogan said at his keynote address at the Maryland Association of Counties in Ocean City.

It’s unclear what the state’s impending Consolidated Transportation Program has in store for the Ocean City Expressway. Details of the state plan will be released in September. Hogan’s office did not respond to further questions.

In 2009, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan pledged to ask state highway officials to add a second span to the Route 90 bridge .

Meehan did not respond to a message Saturday afternoon requesting comment about Hogan’s announcement.

Hogan said the upcoming state transportation program would include “unprecedented infrastructure investments” for state roads.

“We’re renewing our focus to the long term health of our economy by continuing to invest in rebuilding our infrastructure, which is critical to creating jobs and improving the lives of everyday Marylanders in America,” Hogan said.

At the conference, Hogan also shared aspects of the state’s COVID-19 response, including details about how it dolled out relief dollars, Maryland’s economic recovery and its long term economic outlook.