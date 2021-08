It’s official. The Field of Dreams Game is coming back in 2022, and this time the Cubs and Reds will get to emerge from the cornstalks. Chicago and Cincinnati will square off in the second edition of MLB at Field of Dreams presented by Geico on Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa, following the massive success of this month’s inaugural event. The Reds will serve as the home team as the National League Central rivals open their three-game series at the unique ballpark, followed by a Friday off-day before they resume the set over the weekend in Cincinnati.