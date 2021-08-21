Cancel
Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, news, odds

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League season continues on Sunday with the game of the weekend as Arsenal face Chelsea at the Emirates. The Gunners are hoping to forget about their opening lost to Brentford by getting their first victory against a London rival, while the Blues looked like title contenders are demolishing Crystal Palace in their first match. There will be no Christian Pulisic for the Blues in this one after the American winger tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

