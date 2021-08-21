Cancel
Charlotte, NC

CMPD investigating fatal crash in north Charlotte

WCNC
WCNC
 7 days ago
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed one person is dead following a crash north Charlotte Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2:21 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said they located a 2012 Ford Taurus with front-end damage and a 2006 Lexus ES 330 damaged on the passenger side.

MEDIC initially confirmed the victim was taken to CMC Atrium with life-threatening injuries after an accident at North Tryon Street and Matheson Avenue near the NoDa area of Charlotte.

The front seat passenger of the Lexus was pronounced deceased at Atrium Health Main, CMPD said.

Police said the 2012 Ford Taurus was being driven by Laregis Armand McCoy, who had just been involved in a hit and run was fleeing from the first crash location at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop the Ford at a red light in its direction of travel.

CMPD detective said impairment and speed are suspected to be contributing factors to this crash.

Arrest warrants have been signed for Laregis Armand McCoy for the crimes of felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury, driving while impaired, and aggressive driving.

