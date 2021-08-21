Cancel
Cristian Gonzalez Showing Welcome Upside in Fayetteville

By Spencer Morris
The Crawfish Boxes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros signed Cristian Gonzalez in 2018, when they were still under restrictions on the international market after blowing out their bonus pool in 2016. During this time, they were prohibited from giving any individual player more than $300k to sign. One of the players they decided to hand the full bonus amount to was 16 year old Dominican infielder Cristian Gonzalez, a lanky, right-handed lottery ticket who demonstrated upside in more or less all phases of the game- a sensible target given the circumstances.

