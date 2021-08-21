Cristian Gonzalez Showing Welcome Upside in Fayetteville

Astros Add Veteran Infielder Who You Might Remember. The Astros have been without Alex Bregman for about half of the 2021 season, only playing 60 of 127 games. Normally that is okay because they have Aledmys Diaz, but he’s only played in 59 games this year. The Astros had to rely on Abraham Toro (before he was traded), Robel Garcia, and recently Jacob Wilson. Toro held his own, which allowed the Astros to maximize his trade value to get Kendall Graveman. While Bregman and Diaz are currently both healthy and playing, there are concerns about whether either one hits the IL again down the stretch.