It seems that a breakthrough for the Minnesota Timberwolves has been a long time coming. Is it finally happening in the upcoming 2021-2022 NBA season?. It’s been a seesaw for the Wolves over the past few seasons. Despite the lack of success during the regular season, the franchise has managed to scoop up quite the talent when it comes to the annual NBA Draft. Last year, they snagged guard Anthony Edwards as their first overall pick. Edwards is the third first pick Minnesota has had the privilege of acquiring in the past seven seasons. After acquiring 2014 first overall pick Andrew Wiggins in a draft-day trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team then snagged superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns as their first overall pick the next season. Although Wiggins has parted ways with the team, Minnesota still has Edwards and Towns plus another former lottery pick D’Angelo Russel – the second overall pick in the 2015 draft selected right after Towns.